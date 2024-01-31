Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

