Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

