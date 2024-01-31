Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $44.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $44.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $44.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.53 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,419.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,421.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,276.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,056.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

