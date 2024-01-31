Wedbush Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $31.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after purchasing an additional 660,759 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 635,779 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.