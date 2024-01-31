Wedbush Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $530.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $250.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.5 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.16. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $554.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.