Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $46.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

FCNCA opened at $1,536.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,429.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,400.48. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,551.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

