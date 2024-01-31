Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $44.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $44.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,850.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $149.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2024 earnings at $85.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $178.71 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,555.15 on Wednesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,408.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,164.62. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Booking by 91.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.