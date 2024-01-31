Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $22.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $21.48 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 209,037 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

