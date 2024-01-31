Wells Fargo & Company Increases Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $15.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.