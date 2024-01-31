Wells Fargo & Company Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

