Wells Fargo & Company Raises Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $15.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $792.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

About Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.