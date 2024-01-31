West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $104.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

