West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 4,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 546.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.5 %

WST opened at $376.02 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.