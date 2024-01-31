Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE:WAL opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

