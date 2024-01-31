Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE WAL opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

