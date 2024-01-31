WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

