Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE WY opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

