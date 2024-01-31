Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to 13.00-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-15.000 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $6,373,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

