WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.1 %

WidePoint stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

