WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 2.1 %
WidePoint stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
