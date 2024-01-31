William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a report released on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of CAVA opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

