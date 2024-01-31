Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

