WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.63 and last traded at $96.40. 7,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

