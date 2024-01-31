Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $177.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

