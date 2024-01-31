WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

WVS Financial Price Performance

WVFC stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.28. WVS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

