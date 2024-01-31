XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 0.9 %

XBIT stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in XBiotech by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.