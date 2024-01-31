Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

