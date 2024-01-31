Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.02. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $356.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.62. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

