10,116 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $289,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.