10,116 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $289,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2994 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

