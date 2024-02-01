1,015 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

BLD opened at $369.15 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $383.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

