10,183 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

KVUE stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

