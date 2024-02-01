11,605 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.1 %

KEY opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

