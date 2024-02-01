14,350 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

