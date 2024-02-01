14,947 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

