15,520 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

