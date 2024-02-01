2,382 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

