26,377 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 716,489 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Magnite by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 994,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Magnite stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

