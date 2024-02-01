2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to Outperform by Leerink Partnrs

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSVT. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Up 28.2 %

TSVT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.