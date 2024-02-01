3,001 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,450,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.63. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

