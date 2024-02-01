3,135 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 284,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AOS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.