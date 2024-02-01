34,135 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

VSTO stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

