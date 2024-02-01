3,529 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,676,000 after purchasing an additional 401,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 in the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

