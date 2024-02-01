3,698 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Diodes Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

