3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,489.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,489 ($31.64) and last traded at GBX 2,477 ($31.49), with a volume of 97001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($30.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.42) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Down 2.8 %

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,341.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,118.14%.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.