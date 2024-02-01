4,146 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

