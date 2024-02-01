46,034 Shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

