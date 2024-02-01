46,043 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.1 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

