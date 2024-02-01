4,650 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. TIAA FSB grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HYD opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.