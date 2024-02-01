4,650 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. TIAA FSB grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
HYD opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
