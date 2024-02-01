500 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.