5,689 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 242,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,019,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,788. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.