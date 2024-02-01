57,176 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $89.22 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCL

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.